The Surprising MCU History Between Kang and Doctor Doom

Before it was called Avengers: Doomsday, the next Avengers movie was going to be called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. (Hopefully by now you don’t need us to explain the name change. If you do, we’re in trouble.)

But changing The Kang Dynasty into Doomsday is not as simple as swapping one character for another and changing a couple of movie logos. Even if we never see Kang onscreen again, we suspect that Kang and Doctor Doom had some history together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stuff that may have already happened that we just never saw. In fact, some events we did see throughout the MCU might be the direct result of their involvement.

That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video; watch it below to learn all the details about these supervillains’ shared history.

