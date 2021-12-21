Keanu Reeves Has Met With Marvel About Joining The MCU

The rapidly expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe already boasts an impressive roster of A-list talent, but one can’t help but notice that Keanu Reeves has never set foot inside a Marvel movie. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, however, The Matrix Resurrections star confirmed that he and Marvel head Kevin Feige have sat down to discuss potential future involvement with Marvel Studios.

When asked if he and Feige have found a Marvel character for him to play, Reeves responded, “We haven't yet. We have met, and [Kevin Feige]’s a cool cat. Yeah. But no, we don’t have anything, gotta find something.” Reeves’ answer makes it seem like there’s a good chance that eventually, the heads at Marvel will find a role that's a fit for him. Whether that’s a hero or a villain is yet to be seen.

Last month, during a video AMA with Esquire, Reeves provided a similar sentiment when he was asked if he'd like to join the MCU at some point. “Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a multi-verse, it’s a ‘Marvel-verse.’ You know, it would be an honor. Some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one's really ever done,” he said. “It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that.”

While it might take some time, it sounds like Reeves is definitely on the path to joining the MCU. Until then, we can see him kick butt in The Matrix Resurrections, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best It started with Iron Man and it’s continued and expanded ever since. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 27 movies and counting. But what’s the best and the worst? We ranked them all.