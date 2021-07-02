Marvel head Kevin Feige would love to continue working with Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson after her final turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes its theatrical debut this July. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Feige expressed his interest in keeping Johansson involved in the franchise in some capacity.

“Marvel is always about new beginnings and Scarlett Johansson is such an amazing partner for us,” said Feige. “She was a producer on this film. She was the one that brought us our amazing director, Cate Shortland, and I am excited to continue working with her in any way possible if we’re so lucky.”

Now, it’s unlikely that Black Widow will get more than one standalone project. Considering her tragic fate in Avengers: Endgame, the only way she can appear on screen now is in a prequel setting. But just because Natasha Romanoff most likely won’t appear in future MCU movies doesn't mean that Johansson can’t take on a more behind-the-scenes role in production. As Feige stated, she served as a producer on Black Widow, so maybe we’ll see her produce more Marvel projects in the future.

After Black Widow, Johansson will join fellow Marvel actors Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. in retiring their Avenger roles. They’ve spent a significant amount of time dedicated to the franchise, and stepping back will allow them to explore other artistic pursuits outside of the MCU. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is set up to take over the Black Widow identity.

Black Widow arrives in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9.

Sign up for Disney+ here.