Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is No Longer Happening

Kevin Feige, the guy credited with turning Marvel Studios into Marvel Studios and providing the creative the direction for so many of their films and shows, raised a lot of eyebrows when it was revealed not too long ago that he was working on a Star Wars project. He reportedly brought Loki creator and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness screenwriter Michael Waldron onto the project. That sounds like quite a combination of events right off the bat.

But like so many recent Star Wars projects which go into development these days, it seems like the film is not happening. Asked by Entertainment Tonight at The Marvels premiere in Las Vegas whether his Star Wars movie was happening, Feige gave only a one-word answer:

“No.”

Feige’s unmade Star Wars movie joins the lofty ranks of such developed but uncompleted projects as Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron film, Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ Star Wars movie, and Rian Johnson’s trilogy of Star Wars spinoffs. There are several other Star Wars movies that are supposedly in development at Lucasfilm, including a movie that would be directed by Taika Waititi, another from Shawn Levy, one on the origins of the Jedi by James Mangold, and a Lando project from Donald Glover. Supposedly, the next Star Wars movie due in theaters, at least at present, is a project directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, which is currently scheduled for release on Memorial Day of 2026. Given the way Star Wars has gone lately, I wouldn’t want to bet any of my own money on any of these films seeing the light of day.

Honestly, I think Feige’s Star Wars film not happening is probably for the best. Feige’s plate is full enough as it is between all of Marvel’s movies and shows — many of which have not really been up to snuff lately. Unless he was planning to quit Marvel and move on to other things entirely — like Star Wars, for example — it just does not seem like a good idea to add an enormous Star Wars movie on top of what already has to be an impossibly large workload.

The latest Marvel movie, The Marvels, opens in theaters this Friday. You can watch Feige’s full interview with Entertainment Tonight below:

