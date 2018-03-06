Listen, the combo of news headlines and social media can be emotionally draining and exhausting. It’s enough to make you (okay, me) want to burn down the internet and retreat to a log cabin in the middle of nowhere. But every once in a while a video comes along that’s so overwhelmingly cute that it restores your faith in the goodness of people — like this adorable little kid named Jordan, who reenacted the challenge scene from Black Panther and played all the roles himself.

Jordan is the latest fan to take what’s known as the “M’Baku Challenge,” which has become a meme in the weeks following Black Panther’s release. In the video, Jordan does a short version of the scene in which M’Baku (Winston Duke) interrupts T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) confirmation ceremony and challenges him for the throne. Jordan plays the roles of M’Baku, T’Challa and even Zuri (Forest Whitaker) — and he knows every single line by heart:

Jordan’s mom, Brittni-Rae, posted the video on her Instagram account yesterday, where it became an instant hit. It didn’t take long for her tiny actor to catch the attention of Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, who left an enthusiastic comment on the video: “Lil man you nailed it!!!!”