Uma Thurman Says ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’ Is Not ‘On the Horizon’

The last time we heard an update about the possibility of a Kill Bill Vol. 3 — the long-discussed sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s two-part Kill Bill saga from 2003 and 2004 — Tarantino was claiming it was “definitely in the cards.” That was in December of 2019, when Tarantino said he’d recently had dinner with Killl Bill star Uma Thurman. “I wouldn't wanna just come up with some cockamamie adventure, the Bride doesn't deserve that,” Tarantino explained. “The Bride has fought long and hard. But now I actually have an idea that could be interesting.” Tarantino predicted that it would take a while for the project to come together; “at least three years from now,” in his estimation back then.

Well, now it’s 2022. More than two years later, The Bride herself, Uma Thurman, said on The Jess Cagle Show that the film is not happening anytime soon. Here was her response, when asked what she could tell the hosts of the radio show about the status of the project:

I can’t really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon.

The basic concept of a Kill Bill Vol. 3 has been public since the first movie came out nearly 20 years ago; Tarantino always said he would be interested in doing a follow-up that was about the daughter of Vernita Green as an adult, coming to get her own revenge against Thurman’s Bride for killing her mother decades earlier. The nice part about that idea is it doesn’t necessarily have to be made right now; you could make that Kill Bill Vol. 3 10 years from now and it would still make total sense and could work. In some ways, the longer it takes to make, the more poignant that story of the consequences of bloody revenge would become. Let’s just hope it finally does happen at some point.

You can hear Thurman’s full comments on Kill Bill Vol. 3 below.

