Every Clue Killmonger Could Return in ‘Wakanda Forever’

The villain of the first Black Panther, Erik Killmonger (played by Michael B. Jordan), definitely died in the first movie. But what does death even mean at Marvel at this point? Professor X died in Logan and he showed up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. How many times has Loki died only to be resurrected? It’s a lot.

With the death of the great Chadwick Boseman, that leaves a major hole to fill at the center of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — and that’s why we think a resurrected Killmonger could be one of the characters to do that. In our latest Black Panther video, we look at all of the clues that he could return in the film. For one thing, when he died, he asked to be buried “in the ocean” — which is where this movie’s threat comes from, as the Wakandans will be fighting with the people of the lost city of Atlantis. Plus, Killmonger had ingested the heart-shaped herb, which gives him enhanced strength and healing abilities. It looked like T’Challa was dead in the first Black Panther, but he survived thanks to this same herb — so it could just as easily keep Killmonger alive long enough for him to have survived.

There are lots more clues as well — see them all below:

