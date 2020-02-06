‘Knives Out’ Sequel Officially In Development

One of the biggest success stories of 2019 at the box office has to be Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s spin on the classic whodunnit mystery movie. In an environment where movies not based on comics or old movies are not supposed to thrive, Knives Out became an enormous word-of-mouth hit. Johnson has made no secret about his desire to possibly continue the story of its detective, Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, and now Deadline says it looks even more likely.

On its quarterly earnings call, Lionsgate announced another Knives Out is “officially a go” while “hinting that a production start for a follow-up to the money-making and critically acclaimed Rian Johnson whodunit is imminent.” Despite its lack of comic book movies and mega-franchises, Lionsgate had a very strong end of 2019:

The news comes as the film starring Daniel Craig, which earned Johnson his first Oscar nomination for his Original Screenplay, is nearing the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. It was one of three films to come out during Lionsgate’s fiscal Q3 along with Midway and Bombshell. As a result, film revenue rose 30% in the quarter, the company said.

Johnson, who’s nominated for an Oscar this weekend for his Knives Out screenplay, has not responded to this news, but he has talked about the potential for more Knives Out in the past. And who wouldn’t want to see Daniel Craig investigating more crimes with that ridiculous accent? I sure would.

Finally, I leave you with this joke from Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri, because it is too good to share.