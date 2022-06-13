‘Knives Out’ Sequel Gets Official Title, First Details

At least one mystery about Knives Out 2 has been revealed: Its title.

Writer/director Rian Johnson announced on Twitter today that Knives Out 2 will henceforth be known as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Johnson explained the decision not to simply call it Knives Out 2 in a Twitter thread. He wrote, “There’s a misperception [of Agatha Christie] that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true,” adding...

It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she constantly stretches the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of whodunit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues.

Johnson noted that after the first film became a surprise smash in 2019, part of what excited him about making another Knives Out with Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, was “the prospect of making more mysteries [and to] emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title.” Hence, no Knives Out Farther or something like that.

In addition to Craig as Blanc, the cast of this sequel includes Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion will premiere this holiday season on Netflix. It was reported in early 2021 that the streaming service paid an enormous fee — supposedly in the neighborhood of half a billion dollars — for the rights to the next two Benoit Blanc movies from Johnson and Daniel Craig. The movie was largely shot last summer in Greece.

As for the meaning of the title, well, there’s the Beatles song “Glass Onion.” So maybe a walrus is the killer this time?

