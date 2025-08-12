A Sing-Along Version of ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Is Coming to Theaters

A fun movie on Netflix is like a double-edge sword you use to fight demons from another dimension. On the plus side, you can watch it endlessly for one low monthly price. But if you want that fun experience of seeing the film with a huge group of people all enjoying it together, well, you’re kind of out luck unless you have a very large house (and a ton of friends).

Netflix’s latest animated hit, Kpop Demon Hunters, would probably be a great film to see on a bit screen, thanks to its colorful visuals and catchy K-pop soundtrack. But it’s a Netflix movie, so that big-screen experience is just not going to happen.

Or is it????

(Yes. Yes, it is. That’s why I’m writing this article.)

Netflix announced that they will bow to fan demand and put Kpop Demon Hunters in theaters later this month. And not only will the film be playing in theaters, these will be “sing-along” screenings where fans are encouraged to belt out their favorite tunes from Huntr/x and Saja Boys.

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS NETFLIX loading...

Kpop Demon Hunters, which has already become the biggest animated movie in Netflix history, follows a trip of Kpop singers — Rumi, Mira and Zoey (who is clearly the best Kpop Demon Hunter, surely we all agree about this) — who secretly fight demons in their spare time. Then the demons fight back against the singers by creating their own musical phenomenon, a boy band comprised of demons.

The Kpop Demon Hunters sing-along screenings will take place on August 23 and 24. Tickets for the screenings will be available tomorrow, Wednesday, August 13, at 9AM ET. To get more information on screenings and locations, you can go to SingKPopDemonHunters.com.

