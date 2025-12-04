Demons roasting on an open fire. Saja Boys nipping at your nose. Yuletide carols being sung by a girl group. And folks dressed up like that weird blue tiger.

Everybody has their own holiday traditions, but one of the kitschiest for some families (especially those that don’t actually have fireplaces in their home) is to turn on “The Yule Log,” a TV broadcast of a static shot of a roaring fire.

The show started in 1966 on New York’s WPIX, but you cannow find all sorts of similar programs on TV, the internet, and even streaming. Netflix currently offers no less than 15 (!) different “fireplace” programs. Some of their fireplaces are very generic and traditional; others are themed to Netflix programs like The Witcher, Squid Game, Wednesday, and Bridgerton.

Given that it was their top film of the year and the #1 top trending search on all of Google in 2025 for movies, it’s no surprise that there is now a KPop Demon Hunters fireplace show on the service as well.

The show’s official description on Netflix reads “Watch Gwi-Ma’s flames rise and fall as a golden soundtrack burns bright. When darkness meets the light, this is what it sounds like.” This is a very flowery way of saying it’s an hour of an animated purple fire. Some segment play to silence (well, silence plus fireplace sound effects), others have wordless versions of songs from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack.

It’s not quite as exciting as the full film. But if you have KPop Demon Hunters fans at home and they want to feel both festive and like they are helping to secure the Honmoon at the same time, you may want to turn this on for a few minutes this holiday season.

You can watch the KPop Demon Hunters fireplace on Netflix right here.

