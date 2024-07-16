Lady Deadpool Debuts in New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer

The latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer makes it look like the film features a multiverse of madness (minus Doctor Strange).

Although the new clip is short, and provides only fleeting glimpses of them, it does pretty much confirm that you are going to get to see some version of the Deadpool Corps in the film. The Deadpool Corps, for those who don’t obsessively follow Marvel Comics, is a whole team comprised of alternate versions of the O.G. Deadpool. In addition to him, there was also Dogpool (who’s been featured prominently in other trailers for the film), Headpool (which was the severed zombie head of Deadpool from the Marvel Zombies universe), Kidpool, and Lady Deadpool — AKA Wanda Wilson, a Deadpool of yet another alternate timeline.

While we don’t get a good look at who is playing the character, Lady Deadpool definitely appears from the neck down in this teaser. Let the speculation commence, I suppose.

You can add Lady Deadpool to the list of already confirmed cameos and “surprise” guests in Deadpool & Wolverine. We already know that Aaron Stanford’s Pyro and Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth from the old Fox X-Men franchise will appear in the film, along with, of all people, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra from the Fox Daredevil film and its subsequent solo spinoff. And these are just the characters we know about right now. If those are the ones that they’ve teased or confirmed, one assumes there will be quite a few additional true surprises that are being saved for the film’s release.

Deadpool & Wolverine is coming to theaters on July 16. That’s just ten days away now.

