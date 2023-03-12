‘The Last of Us’ Season Finale Breakdown: Did Joel Make the Right Choice?

The Last of Us season finale begins with a scene that isn’t in the games, although it was alluded to. It’s the birth of our hero Ellie, and it features a really fun Easter egg from The Last of Us games. Ellie’s mom is played by Ashley Johnson — who voiced Ellie in the The Last of Us games. So she brought Ellie to life in the real world, and she gave life to Ellie in the world of The Last of Us TV series.

But that’s just one of the many cool details from The Last of Us finale you might have missed, and our latest Last of Us video breaks down all of that wild season finale. We point out all the references to the video games this week, and show you where the show deviated from the games. We also discuss how Joel got his scar, and get into the shocking ending, and discuss whether Joel makes the right choice and why. Plus, we explore what The Last of Us is really about: Not zombies, not fungus, but love, and overcoming trauma. Check it out below:

