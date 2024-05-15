‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Debuts First Official Images

Production is officially underway on The Last of Us Season 2.

HBO has provided fans with the first look at the returning series, based on the acclaimed Naughty Dog video game series. In the first images from Season 2, we get to see Pedro Pascal’s Joel sporting longer hair (hard to get a good cut in the post-apocalyptic wasteland) and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, looking like she’s about to take down someone (or some undead someone) with a shotgun.

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, both Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley will return from The Last of Us Season 1 as Tommy and Maria, respectively. New cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby — who is especially crucial to the story of The Last of Us II video game, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny. The season’s guest stars include Catherine O’Hara.

The TV version of The Last of Us was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who co-created The Last of Us game franchise. Both are still involved in Season 2 as writers and producers. The first season of the show faithfully adapted the first game and Season 2 will adapt the second game. The producers have already suggested, though, that the show will continue for additional seasons beyond this one.

The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere on HBO and Max in 2025. The show does not yet have an official release date. The season is expected to consist of