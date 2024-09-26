‘The Last of Us’ Returns With New Season 2 Trailer

Every year, The Last of Us fans celebrate September 26 as a special day; within the mythology of the show, it’s the date when the outbreak of the video game’s (and subsequent TV series’) cordyceps virus began. This year, The Last of Us TV show marked the occasion by debuting a new trailer for its upcoming second season.

The trailer features new looks at familiar characters like Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tommy (Gabriel Luna), but it also gives us glimpses of some of the new season’s additions, including Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Isaac (Jeffrey Wright, reprising his role from The Last of Us game series), and Catherine O’Hara.

You can watch the new Last of Us trailer below:

The first season of The Last of Us was supposedly the most-watched debut season in the history of HBO. The new batch of episodes is once again produced by Craig Mazin and The Last of Us game co-creator Neil Druckmann.

Here is the new season’s official synopsis, which mostly lines up with the events of The Last of Us Part II video game. (The first season of the show adapted the first Last of Us game.)

After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

The Last of Us Season 2 will debut in 2025 on HBO and Max.

