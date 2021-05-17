If you want to take your Marvel obsession to new heights in the most literal way possible, this will be of interest: LEGO just unveiled a Daily Bugle tower set that is the tallest LEGO ever based on Marvel Comics. This thing is absolutely huge.

It stands a Galactus-sized 32-inches tall and is comprised of 3,772 pieces. The official website for the set claims it is “filled with authentic details, fascinating features and classic comic-book action – from the New York taxi cab outside to the penthouse office of the Bugle’s Editor in Chief.” It contains removable floors and roof, as well as detachable facades so you can display it in a variety of ways. The set also comes with a whopping 25 LEGO minifigures, including five that are new to the set: Blade the vampire hunter, J. Jonah Jameson, Black Cat, Daredevil, and Punisher. Plus, it comes with Spider-Man’s Spider-Mobile, dangling off the side of the building.

The images of this set are kind of mind-blowing. It’s incredibly big and detailed, and it’s layered with all kinds of Marvel Easter eggs — check out the shot of the office with a photo of Spider-Man on the wall, a reference to the same image from the 1967 Spider-Man animated series. Get a full look at the Daily Bugle in all its glory below:

LEGO Daily Bugle This massive tower featuring 25 LEGO minifgures is the tallest Marvel LEGO set ever.

LEGO’s Daily Bugle will be available on June 1. (VIP members get early access starting on May 26.) It ain’t cheap though — the list price is $299.99. You’ve got to sell a lot of freelance photographs to afford this thing.

Gallery — Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best: