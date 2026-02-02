We are about to get buried under a mountain of Kpop Demon Hunters stuff. (For the fans, of course.)

Caught flat-footed by the staggering popularity of this animated movie when it quietly debuted on Netflix last summer, companies have needed a few months to get up to speed cranking out the tie-ins. Merch is coming. Clothes are coming. And, now, Kpop Demon Hunters food is coming — with two different new varietals of Cinnamon Toast Crunch (with mystery flavors) based on the movie among the first options to hit store shelves.

CTC claims “each limited-edition flavor channels the energy of the powerhouse groups featured in KPop Demon Hunters.” The HUNTR/X flavor is “bright, bold and built for the spotlight with a golden flavor surprise that hits like a chart-topping chorus.” The Saja Boys flavor is “dramatic, slick and unapologetically bold, delivering big flavor and unexpected mystery bite by bite.”

Oh how I love a breakfast cereal that is dramatic, slick, and unapologetically bold.

Here’s a take for you: Cinnamon Toast Crunch is one of the best cereals — but it only gets worse with embellishment. I’ve never had a limited-time version of CTC that I preferred to the O.G. Crunch. They are all hats on a cinnamon-covered hat. “Mystery” flavors might make them a little more interesting, but the last time I ate a mystery-flavored tie-in food, it went, uh, incredibly bad.

If you are interested in these Kpop Demon Hunters cereals (and the condition of my employment demands that I am) They will be available for $19.99 on the Cinnamon Toast Crunch website starting Wednesday, February 4 at 12 PM ET, while supplies last, with more to follow two weeks later.

