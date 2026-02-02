‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Is Getting Its Own Mystery-Flavor Cereal

‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Is Getting Its Own Mystery-Flavor Cereal

Netflix/General Mills

We are about to get buried under a mountain of Kpop Demon Hunters stuff. (For the fans, of course.)

Caught flat-footed by the staggering popularity of this animated movie when it quietly debuted on Netflix last summer, companies have needed a few months to get up to speed cranking out the tie-ins. Merch is coming. Clothes are coming. And, now, Kpop Demon Hunters food is coming — with two different new varietals of Cinnamon Toast Crunch (with mystery flavors) based on the movie among the first options to hit store shelves.

CTC claims “each limited-edition flavor channels the energy of the powerhouse groups featured in KPop Demon Hunters.” The HUNTR/X flavor is “bright, bold and built for the spotlight with a golden flavor surprise that hits like a chart-topping chorus.” The Saja Boys flavor is “dramatic, slick and unapologetically bold, delivering big flavor and unexpected mystery bite by bite.”

READ MORE: A Brutally Honest Kid’s Review of Kpop Demon Hunters

Oh how I love a breakfast cereal that is dramatic, slick, and unapologetically bold.

Here’s a take for you: Cinnamon Toast Crunch is one of the best cereals — but it only gets worse with embellishment. I’ve never had a limited-time version of CTC that I preferred to the O.G. Crunch. They are all hats on a cinnamon-covered hat. “Mystery” flavors might make them a little more interesting, but the last time I ate a mystery-flavored tie-in food, it went, uh, incredibly bad.

If you are interested in these Kpop Demon Hunters cereals (and the condition of my employment demands that I am) They will be available for $19.99 on the Cinnamon Toast Crunch website starting Wednesday, February 4 at 12 PM ET, while supplies last, with more to follow two weeks later.

ScreenCrush logo
Get our free mobile app

The 50 Best Superhero Movies of the Last 50 Years

Here are the 50 essential superhero movies over the last half century. (No, Batman & Robin didn’t make the cut.)
Filed Under: KPop Demon Hunters, Movie Food, Netflix
Categories: Movie News

More From ScreenCrush