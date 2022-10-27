Letitia Wright Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Red Carpet

Of course, the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would end up being an emotional event. But Letitia Wright’s tribute to her late co-star took things to a whole new level.

Wright plays Shuri, T'Challa's younger sister and the princess of Wakanda in the Black Panther film series. Observers noted that Wright’s ensemble at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere yesterday in Los Angeles bore a striking resemblance to the one that Chadwick Boseman wore to the Oscars in 2018, the year the first Black Panther opened in theaters.

The Wakanda Forever premiere event was extremely reverent, and multiple people came out to do their best to pay tribute to their lost friend. Tons of fans also appeared at the premiere, most of them dressing in their favorite Marvel cosplay. The whole premiere was beautiful, but at the same time, it must have been extremely bittersweet.

On the red carpet, Wright said it was “emotional” to be at the premiere without Boseman, who died in the summer of 2020. She added, “I’m bracing .. I’ve seen some member’s of Chad’s team. When we lock eyes, we know how this feels. We have to take a step away. I see my aunt locking my eyes with me, she’s very proud. I have to take a step away… We’re trying to hold it together.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was directed by Ryan Coogler, who previously directed the first Black Panther as well as the original Creed. In addition to Wright, the cast also includes Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett all returning from the first film. New characters in this sequel include Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, who will soon be spun off into her own Marvel series as the hero Ironheart, and Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the king of the undersea civilization Talocan.

Reviews out of the premiere were extremely positive, with several critics saying Wakanda Forever is the best movie in all of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to open in theaters on November 11.

