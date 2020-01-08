Netflix Reveals Mysterious New Trailer for ‘Locke & Key’

Netflix has finally unveiled some details surrounding its mysterious new series Locke & Key, adapted from the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. A new trailer clues us into the kinds of frights that lurk in the Locke family’s ancestral home Keyhouse. Check it out:

As is the question with any horror situation like this, Why the heck would you move into the creepy old house with talking walls? But the trailer gives us some slight insight on why Nina Locke (Darby Stanchfield) moves her three children into the family manor — it’s connected to their father, who was murdered some time ago. The house is filled with magical keys, which the Locke children believe have something to do with his death. From the looks of it, however, they have no idea what they’re getting themselves into. According to the show’s official synopsis: "As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them."

If you watch until the very end of the trailer, you’ll notice the name of a website flash across the screen: RendellLockeisDead.com. Type that into your web browser and you’ll be redirected to an unlisted YouTube video revealing the first official scene of the series.

All 10 episodes of Locke & Key can be unlocked on Netflix February 7.