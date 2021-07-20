Loki: All the Clues That Gave Away the Show’s Mystery Villain

The following post contains spoilers for Loki. Please, please, please don’t yell at us.

All season on Loki, Marvel fans speculated that the guy behind the Time Variance Authority would be Kang. After all, he’s Marvel’s most famous time-traveling bad guy. Who else would have created a fascistic police force to erase troublemakers from the “Sacred Timeline”?

In the end, they were right ... sort of. The guy behind the TVA was played by Kang actor Jonathan Majors, but he didn’t call himself Kang. This guy was “He Who Remains.” (The “real” Kang is an even meaner variant of this guy, who will show up in future movies and probably future seasons of Loki.) In hindsight, while we thought there were other candidates for the head of the TVA that made a lot of sense — including Loki himself — all the signs throughout the season of Loki really suggested that Kang (or He Who Remains, whatever) was going to be the guy. In our latest Loki video, we’ve compiled all those clues and hints in one spot:

If you liked this video about all the clues that Kang was the bad guy behind the TVA all along, check out more of our videos below, like how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is maybe a giant time loop, why Loki is the rightful ruler of Asgard (sorry Thor), and our video on the ending of Loki and what it means for the future of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The entire season of Loki is now available on Disney+. Marvel’s next series, What If...?, premieres on Disney+ on August 11.

