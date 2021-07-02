‘Loki’: Every Episode 4 Easter Egg

The following post contains SPOILERS for the fourth episode of Loki.

The latest episode of Loki on Disney+ reveals a little bit more of Sylvie’s origin. It suggests that Sylvie’s birth as a female Loki wasn’t enough to get her reality erased — that happened a few years later when she was a child. But she doesn’t know what her Nexus Event was, and the show also doesn’t make it clear how, if there is only one “Sacred Timeline” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there could have been an alternate timeline with a female Loki for several years, until it was finally erased by the TVA.

That’s one of the topics we explore on our new Loki Easter egg video. We also discuss the return of Jaimie Alexander’s Sif from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, how her scene is connected to an actual Norse myth, an interesting reference to Thanos, and one of the very first mentions ever of vampires in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could this be the first step toward that Blade movie? Find out below:

If you liked this video about all the Easter eggs in Loki Episode 4, check out more of our videos below, including where the variants on Loki come from, one about the nature of free will in Marvel and Loki, and our theories about the TVA erasing Daredevil, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and more from the “Sacred Timeline.” Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Loki air weekly on Disney+.

If you want to try Disney+ for yourself, you can sign up here.

Get our free mobile app