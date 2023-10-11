Is ‘Loki’ Suffering From Marvel Fan Fatigue?

Based on our anecdotal evidence on social media and our YouTube channel, it appears that Marvel fans are not quite as invested in the new season Loki as they were in the first season — and in general, it does feel like that after a slew of middling to disappointing Marvel films and shows like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion the bloom is a bit off the rose of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So are we finally seeing the first real tangible evidence of Marvel fan fatigue?

That’s the subject of our latest video. In it, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey is joined by two of the authors of the new book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, Joanna Robinson and Dave Gonzales, for a fun and frank discussion of the state of Marvel circa mid-2023. Are fans getting tired of Marvel? Is the Multiverse Saga too complicated? Are the storylines too bogged down with less important characters? Watch the video below to get the answers to those questions and many more:

