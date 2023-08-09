Is ‘Loki’ About to Rewrite the MCU Timeline?

The trailer for Loki Season 2 introduces a new concept in the MCU: “Time slipping.” Exactly how it works and what it means is still unclear, but from the trailer we can tell that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has this mysterious affliction, and it’s going to be a major problem for him in the upcoming episodes of the show.

But we have some theories about time slipping, including how it could potentially reboot the entire timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s the subject of our latest Loki video, which also considers how time slipping compares with “glitching” in the Spider-Verse movies, how time works for everyone in reality versus in the MCU, what the final scene of Loki Season 1 tells us about time slipping, how Kang factors into all of this, and why “The Threshold” he talked about in the Season 1 finale is hugely important. Check it out below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on how Loki may rewrite the entire timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in the new Season 2 trailer for Loki, one on the secret meaning of Loki Season 1, and on one Kang’s secret plans for the future. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 6.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app