‘Loki’ Moves to Wednesdays on Disney Plus

Disney+ has staked out Fridays as its day for new weekly content. Unlike some of its competitors that tend to release new films and shows every single day, Disney+ has pretty much stuck to that same one day. From The Mandalorian to WandaVision to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, they’ve all been weekly premieres on Fridays.

I don’t know why Disney picked Friday as their day for new streaming content, but I do know a lot of fans have come to really look forward to those weekly Friday nights with Mando or Wanda and Vision. Despite that fact, it looks like Disney has decided to mix things up. The next Marvel series on Disney+, Loki, was previously announced for a premiere on June 11, another Friday. Instead, series star Tom Hiddleston just appeared in a new teaser for the show revealing that, as he put it, “Wednesdays are the new Fridays.”

Here is the series’ official plot synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

After the move to Wednesdays, Loki will now premiere on June 9, 2021. And every episode after that will premiere on Wednesdays as well. Adjust your schedules accordingly.

