I get that intellectual property is the name of the game in Hollywood these days, and that everything is dominated by sequels, remakes, reboots, and stuff broadly inspired by other stuff. But still, I would not have foreseen, even a few years ago, that we would get a Lord of War sequel.

The 2005 film, which starred Nicolas Cage and Jared Leto, did not get particularly great reviews and, more importantly, was not a very big box office hit. But it’s clearly garnered a cult audience over the last two decades, because now its writer/director, Andrew Niccol, has made Lords of War, and he coaxed Cage back to reprise his role as arms dealer Yuri Orlov. (His main co-star this time instead of Leto is Bill Skarsgård.)

You can see the first teaser for the film below:

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Here is the Lord of War sequel’s official synopsis:

Academy Award® winner Nicolas Cage reprises his role as Yuri Orlov, the world’s most notorious arms dealer. When Yuri discovers a ruthless mercenary mastermind (Bill Skarsgård) bent on destroying his legacy is building a private army, he is thrust into a blood-soaked and bullet-riddled battle to the death. What begins as a shocking revelation ignites a fierce rivalry fueled by power, ambition, and betrayal.

Lords of War is scheduled to open in theaters on January 22, 2027. I am very curious how this one will perform at the box office. Will all these hardcore Lord of War, who are apparently out there and helped make this sequel happen 20 years later, race out to multiplexes to see it?

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