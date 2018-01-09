No less than four FX series understandably cut ties with Louis C.K. once word of his harassment habits broke, but animated TBS comedy The Cops only suspended production. Now, TBS and FX have opted not to replace C.K. as star and producer; rather shuttering the series altogether.

Announced for 2018 and initially set up at FX, the series featured C.K. and Albert Brooks as two Los Angeles policemen “trying and failing to protect and serve,” with Office alum Greg Daniels co-producing. FX previously suspended production on the series after numerous women reported inappropriate encounters and exposure with the comedian, who subsequently admitted to the allegations. The Hollywood Reporter now confirms that production has been scrapped altogether, with cast, crew and animators released from their contracts.

Production had first shuttered in November, around the time FX opted to review, and ultimately end the comedian’s credits on Pamela Adlon’s Better Things, Zach Galifianakis’ Baskets, Tig Notaro’s One Mississippi and The Cops. More recently, FX boss John Landgraf confirmed that the network completed reviewing C.K.’s history with them and found no complaints or harassment allegations beyond those already reported.

HBO and Netflix similarly cut ties with C.K., and an episode of Gravity Falls even edited out the comedian’s two-episode role. Stay tuned for the latest in the meantime.