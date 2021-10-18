‘Y: The Last Man’ Canceled By FX After One Season

The Last Man didn’t last long.

Eliza Clark, showrunner on FX’s adaptation of Y: The Last Man, announced on her Instagram account that the show had been canceled after just one season. In fact, the show hasn’t even aired its final two episodes.

“We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: The Last Man,” Clark wrote. “I have never never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell.”

That’s definitely true. The original Y: The Last Man comic, by writer Brian K. Vaughn and artist Pia Guerra, lasted for 60 issues, exploring in depth what happened to a world where every single male mammal died suddenly of mysterious causes — except for a man named Yorick (played on the show by Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey. For years, Vaughn and Guerra imaged what this horrific event would do to the world and its survivors, while they also explored the mystery of what could have killed every man on Earth. When the Y: The Last Man TV show concludes its run on FX, it will have only aired 10 episodes.

Clark also noted that her team of “gender diverse... artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production” do not want the show to end, and will explore a way to find the show another home that will produce a second season.

That may not be easy. After years and years of development on Y: The Last Man television shows and movies, the series finally emerged into a world still grappling with a devastating pandemic. While that rendered the show’s story even more timely, it also might have turned off potential viewers who hear enough about deadly plagues and governmental instability on the nightly news.

Y co-creator Brian K. Vaughn at least hasn’t given up hope that the show might find a new network. On his own Instagram account he wrote “this is not the first time in twenty years I’ve seen Yorick & co. escape the seemingly inescapable! I love this show, and I’m very hopeful Y will find a new home.”

You can read Clark’s full statement below:

