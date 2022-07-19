‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Madame Web’ Delayed to Fall 2023

Sony’s web of Spider-Man spinoffs will take a little longer to come together.

The studio just shuffled their 2023 and 2024 release calendar, and among the moves they made, they pushed back their film version of Spider-Man ally Madame Web. The movie was scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on July 7, 2023. It will now debut instead on October 6, 2023. At the same time, a second as-yet-unannounced Sony/Marvel movie that been planned for October 6, 2023 got bumped back to October 6, 2023.

While the original version of Madame Web in Marvel Comics was an elderly blind lady confined to a high-tech chair, in recent years, a younger woman — Julia Carpenter, who is one of the characters who has also gone by the code name Spider-Woman — inherited Madame Web’s powers and monicker. Sony hasn’t announced exactly which version of Madame Web will appear in the film, but it will star Dakota Johnson in the title role. The cast also includes Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott. The film is being directed by S.J. Clarkson whose worked on television shows like Succession, Jessica Jones, and Dexter.

While Madame Web and that untitled Sony/Marvel spinoff have both been pushed back, the next Spider-Man adjacent film from Sony, Kraven the Hunter, is still on track for its scheduled release date on January 13, 2023. That film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Spidey villain, a superhuman hunter who becomes obsessed with besting the most dangerous game.

While the first two Sony films made from their license to the Spider-Man library of characters, Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, were big hits, this year’s Morbius was a long-delayed and costly flop. And of course Venom is a very famous Marvel character; Morbius — and Madame Web — are not. We’ll see how that affects things.

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)