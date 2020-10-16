Jon Favreau Says He‘s Open to Making a ‘Mandalorian’ Movie

The Mandalorian is the first live-action Star Wars television series after decades of massive movies. The show became an instant smash on Disney+ thanks to its interesting sci-fi texture, a mysterious hero, and, of course, that darn Baby Yoda. After it debuted last fall, the main Star Wars film series came to an end, leaving a lot of uncertainty about the future of the franchise in theaters. (Let’s assume for a moment that theaters will still exist in a couple years.) So why not turn the first Star Wars TV show... back into a movie?

That was the question put to The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau recently by Variety. Would he consider making a Mandalorian movie somewhere down the line? He said he would, explaining that the line between movies and television, big-screen and streaming, “is blurring now,” adding “things that you would have only seen in the movie theater, you’re seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well.”

He added more that made it sound like nothing is definitely in the works right now, but the idea is not that far-fetched:

Whether that means Pascal’s tight-lipped bounty hunter could end up on a movie screen remains a tantalizing if uncertain possibility. Favreau said he’s in ‘no rush’ to push the show beyond a streaming series. ‘But we’re definitely open to it,’ he added, ‘and excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility — because there’s no rulebook now.’

Bear in mind that this week Disney announced the entire company was restructuring so that its “primary focus” moving forward would be on streaming. So a Mandalorian movie could just be a “very special episode” of the regular series that clocks in at 90 minutes instead of the typical 30. Still, it would be mighty fun to see Baby Yoda looming over everyone on a giant IMAX screen. The Mandalorian returns for Season 2 on Disney+ on October 30.