The First ‘Mandalorian’ Ride Is Coming to Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge

The Mandalorian (and Grogu) are getting their first ride in Disney’s theme parks.

As part of the big panel announcing new attractions coming to Disney’s theme parks around the world at D23 this weekend. the company confirmed that the Millennium Falcon ride at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland and Walt Disney World will be getting an update — a “brand-new adventure” that will feature the Mandalorian and Grogu.

The concept art shows the Falcon cockpit with Mandalorian and Grogu zooming along beside.

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is a simulator ride where six guests board a copy of the famous Star Wars spaceship’s cockpit, then work together to pilot it on a mission. The entrance to the ride includes an impressive 1:1 mockup of the Milennium Falcon from Star Wars movies. The only familiar character in the current iteration of the ride is Chewbacca, who you are helping to collect a substance called coaxium.

The ride opened at Galaxy’s Edge in the summer of 2019 — so this is not an old attraction. But it has generally been eclipsed by the far more elaborate Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction that followed it. Adding the most popular characters in the current Star Wars universe will certainly get it renewed attention.

Disney’s announcements of new attractions at this year’s D23 included the first Encanto attraction, the first-ever Walt Disney animatronic for a show at Disneyland, a new Monsters Inc. land at Disney Hollywood Studios (including a suspended rollercoaster in the style of that movie’s dramatic finale involving all the doors) and, perhaps of most interest for Lucasfilm fans, a brand-new Indiana Jones attraction — different from all the earlier ones — coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom park in Orlando.

Disney has yet to announce a timeline of when you can expect to see the Mandalorian zooming around on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.