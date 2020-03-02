Mark Ruffalo In ‘Preliminary Talks’ For New ‘She-Hulk’ Series

Avengers: Endgame gave us a pretty satisfying conclusion to a franchise that featured some of Marvel’s most beloved heroes and villains. But that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them yet. Disney+ is currently working on a new She-Hulk series, and there’s a good chance that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk/Bruce Banner will make an appearance. At the 2020 C2E2 in Chicago, Ruffalo confirmed with Laughing Place that there is talk about Hulk coming back for the She-Hulk series, but those talks are “preliminary”:

When asked which director he’d like to see helm a future Marvel film, he answered cheekily with "Martin Scorsese". Of course, this is referring to the Great Scorsese v. Marvel Debate of 2019, in which Scorsese inserted his opinion that Marvel movies couldn’t be classified as cinema.

Disney+’s She-Hulk series will be helmed by Jessica Gao, best known for penning the award-winning Rick and Morty Season 3 episode “Pickle Rick.” She-Hulk was first announced in August of 2019 at the D23 Expo, before Disney+ had even launched yet. The show will follow Bruce Banner’s cousin Jen Walters, who becomes a She-Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce. Season 1 of the series is set to be released sometime in 2022, with filming beginning this summer. No casting announcements have been made yet.

To get your She-Hulk fix before that, you can watch both seasons of the animated Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. on Disney+.