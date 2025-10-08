These Marvel Characters Are About to Vanish From the MCU

We keep hearing rumors about how Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are going to spark a kind of “soft reboot” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That could mean new actors playing the franchise’s older characters. That could mean resurrecting characters like Captain America or Iron Man that were killed off but could make a lot of money for Marvel and Disney if they were alive again. And that could mean erasing some characters from the MCU completely, especially ones teased in post-credits scenes that never paid off, or appeared in Disney+ TV shows that proved to be extremely unpopular.

So which MCU characters are getting the axe? In our latest MCU video, we’ll discuss the most likely candidates for the ultimate deletion. Are we ever going to see She-Hulk again? Is Moon Knight one and done after a single season on Disney+? Does Marvel pretend Secret Invasion never happened — and does that mean Maria Hill gets to come back from the dead? Watch our full video below to find out:

