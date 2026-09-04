The big Marvel casting story of the week involves an actor named Noah Jupe. At this moment, hardcore movie and theater nerds might know him from his role in Hamnet or for starring in Romeo & Juliet on the West End recently opposite new Marvel star Sadie Sink.

But according to the Hollywood trades, Marvel just chose Jupe for a secret role in Avengers: Secret Wars. And with Secret Wars spinning directly out of Avengers: Doomsday, there really aren’t that many important characters that haven’t already been cast in that movie. Marvel has their Doctor Doom. They’re not looking to fill out the membership of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. So who is Noah Jupe playing?

That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video. In it, we’ll break down the potential characters Noah Jupe could be playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and focus in on one very important candidate, one who could potentially be the single most important character in Secret Wars — if not all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watch our breakdown below:

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If you liked that video on Noah Jupe and who he might be playing in Avengers: Secret Wars and why it might be a huge deal, check out more of our videos below, including one on why Doctor Doom is the true Avenger of Avengers: Doomsday, one on all the Marvel movies and TV shows Marvel thinks you need to see before Avengers: Doomsday, and one on the Easter eggs in the newest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18. Then Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027.

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