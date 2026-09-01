Avengers: Doomsday is just a few months away, but Avengers; Secret Wars is just about to start shooting — and Deadline reports the film is still adding new actors despite its massive cast returning Doomsday.

Per their sources, Noah Jupe has been “tapped for a secret role in the upcoming pic which is set to go into production later this year.” (Marvel had no comment in Deadline’s report.)

Jupe recently appeared in Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet, and he just starred on the West End opposite new X-Man Sadie Sink in a well-received production of Romeo & Juliet.

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So who is Jupe playing? I’ll throw out two potential roles for him off the top of my head. One is an older version of Franklin Richards, the son of Reed and Sue of the Fantastic Four. Although Franklin was still a little kid in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the multiversal shenanigans of Doomsday and Secret Wars could allow for alternate versions or time jumps in the films — remember how Avengers: Endgame jumped five years into the future? — which could allow for an older Franklin to appear in Secret Wars. And Franklin did play an important role in the Secret Wars comic...

One other thought: He could be playing Molecule Man, an unassuming and meek-looking guy who is actually one of the most powerful characters in all of the Marvel Universe. He actually plays an important role in both Secret Wars comics — the original from 1984 and the one from 2015 by writer Jonathan Hickman that seems to be the more direct inspiration for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

While Molecule Man’s not an essential character, his reality-altering powers serve as a kind of explanation for how Doom reshapes the universe in the Secret Wars comics; it wouldn’t be surprising if he served in a similar role in the film, whether he’s played by Noah Jupe or someone else.

Avengers: Secret Wars is currently scheduled to open in theaters on December 17, 2027. Doomsday precedes it to theaters on December 18 of 2026.

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