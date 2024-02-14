Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast + New Release Date Revealed

The cast for the latest Marvel reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise has been revealed along with a new release date.

The Fantastic Four teased the release date change on social media with a Valentine's Day post. The cast for the film included Pedro Pascal in the role of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing).

The film is being directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) with a script from Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

Along with the news of the cast, Marvel has given the film a new release date as well.

The shift in the Marvel universe finds another expected blockbuster film, Thunderbolts, being pushed forward on the schedule, now settling in at the coveted May 2, 2025 release date which should kick off the summer season.

Taking its previous place on the schedule, the latest Fantastic Four franchise film has now been pushed to July 25, 2025, right in the middle of the summer movie-going season.

The Fantastic Four franchise has been through multiple cast reiterations over the years. In 2015, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell starred in the four central roles in a version simply titled Fantastic Four.

That was preceded by the 2005 version, also dubbed Fantastic Four, Ioan Gruffud, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis in the four roles. Plus, there was a 1994 version that was never released starring Alex Hyde-White, Rebecca Staab, Jay Underwood and Michael Bailey Smith.

Fans of the Marvel comic franchise have also seen four animated spinoffs for television over the years.

READ MORE: A Brief History of Movie Tie-In Food

As for Thunderbolts, the Jake Schreier-directed film centers on a group of supervillains sent on missions commissioned by the government. The cast includes Florence Pugh, Harrison Ford, Geraldine Viswanathan, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen.