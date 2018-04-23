With Infinity War set to hit theaters this weekend, Kevin Feige (along with just about everyone else involved) has been making the press rounds and serving up all kinds of tasty tidbits about what we might expect from the future of the MCU — or, in this case, what not to expect. According to the Marvel Studios head, the company won’t be hosting a panel in Comic-Con’s Hall H this year; in fact, they may not even reveal any more new movie titles until after Avengers 4.

Speaking with Collider, Feige dropped what some fans may perceive as a bit of disappointing news regarding this year’s Comic-Con:

We’re not going to Hall H this year. It will be an off year… which is what we did after Avengers 1 and what we’ve done every few years. There will be a tenth anniversary presence at Comic-Con but [no Hall H panel.]

While Marvel typically has the most exciting and highly-anticipated panel at Hall H, the studio isn’t obligated to appear. 2018 won’t be the first Comic-Con without a big Marvel panel; they also skipped 2015, when many expected them to show new footage from Civil War. At the time, Marvel had just unveiled its entire Phase 3 slate, leaving them with little else to preview at Comic-Con that year.

According to Feige, the reasoning is similar this year:

[We’re] not going to announce any post-Avengers 4 movies until hopefully after Avengers 4, which is another reason we’re not going to Comic-Con.

After Infinity War, Marvel still has a few films left in Phase 3: There’s this summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, followed by Captain Marvel next March. The untitled fourth Avengers movie will wrap things up next May. Beyond that, Marvel has only announced the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; the former will arrive next July, while the latter has a (tentative) TBD 2020 release date.

If Feige has his way, we won’t know of any other upcoming Marvel titles until next summer, which means the studio could be making a huge splash at Comic-Con 2019. Whatever the case may be, we’re positive it’ll be worth the wait.

