Marvel To Start Streaming Movies in IMAX on Disney+

One of the benefits of going to see a movie on the big screen these days is the opportunity to watch it in the IMAX format. Automatically, that means a larger screen and more immersive sound, but many movies these days are also shot in IMAX format so that their optimized for that gigantic screen. IMAX screens are taller than other theater screens, and so movies shot in IMAX are taller to match. Typically when a film shot in IMAX plays in a standard theater or then appears later on streaming, the top and bottom of the image is cut off so that it can fit a more traditional aspect ratio.

But as part of Disney+ Day this Friday, Marvel is adding 13 “IMAX Enhanced” titles to the streaming service. That means you’ll be able to watch that bigger, uncut image at home — with much smaller black bars at the top and bottom of your screen. Here’s Anthony Russo of the Russo brothers announcing the news on Twitter.

And here’s the full lineup of Marvel titles that will be “IMAX Enhanced” on Disney+ starting this Friday:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

Black Widow

Captain America: Civil War

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2

Iron Man

Thor Ragnarok

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

This video shows the standard and IMAX prints of Avengers: Endgame side by side, so you can see the difference:

Disney+ Day will also include the streaming premieres of the new Home Sweet Home Alone movie, a series of Olaf Presents shorts, a new documentary on Boba Fett, and the new Luca short “Ciao, Alberto,” and more. Plus you can do an IMAX enhanced Marvel binge. Granted, your screen won’t be as big as the one at the theater. But you won’t miss any of the original image that was shot. Just think of what all that extra head and legroom will do to your appreciation of the story.

