Disney CEO Bob Iger recently stated publicly that the company had begun quietly canceling projects that they “just didn’t feel were strong enough.” That’s sparked tons of speculation about what sorts of Disney — and Marvel — movies and shows could potentially never see the light of day, including a couple things that Marvel already shot but haven’t released for one reason or another.

So what announced (or quasi-completed) Marvel Cinematic Universe projects might get shelved forever? That’s the subject of our latest video, where we debate the MCU films and series that may wind up on the chopping block. Marvel already shot Ironheart, but there are rumors swirling around the status of the show. Will we ever see it?

And what about Armor Wars, the long-gestating project that was initially announced way back in 2020 as a Disney+ series, then reportedly got reconfigured into a feature film, and still seems a ways off from being completed. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is done ... but it’s also had a lot of different titles, and many rumors of reshoots. What’s going on there?

Watch our full video below to find out...

