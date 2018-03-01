Marvel has made it very clear that these two upcoming Avengers movies, Infinity War this summer (April 27!) and its still-untitled follow-up, will conclude a major period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with something different and new to follow. To date, Marvel and their corporate masters at Disney have been very quiet about what exactly that next wave will look like. And while we still don’t know what movies are coming for the most part, we might have a better sense of how many movies are coming in Phase 4 of the MCU.

Below you’ll see a list of Disney releases up through the year 2023. (It’s optimistic they think we’ll all still be alive then, that’s cool!) Scanning the list of Untitled Disney and Untitled Pixars on there you will see seven different Untitled Marvel projects. The first is scheduled for July 31, 2020, with six more to follow on May 7, 2021, July 30, 2021, November 5, 2021, February 18, 2022, May 6, 2022, and July 29, 2022.