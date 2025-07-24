It’s been six years since Avengers: Endgame, and in that time Marvel has released 13 movies and 17 seasons of television. Yes, 30 different units of storytelling in about six years. That’s ... a lot. You’d have to be out of your mind to watch all of that.

Well, we’re out of our minds over here at ScreenCrush, I guess, because we have watched it all and we’re ready to tell you about all of it ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. If you missed What If...? or Moon Knight or Eternals or anything in the last few years of Marvel, we’ll tell you what you need to know about the multiverse before you watch First Steps. We’ll also explain the Fantastic Four’s place in Marvel Comics history, and why it’s such a big deal that they are finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch our full pre-First Steps recap video below:

