Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over.

That’s the word out of Comic-Con, where Marvel’s Kevin Feige announced to the crowd that the last movie in this latest era of the MCU is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

That means that Phase Four of Marvel consists of seven movies — Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther — and eight TV shows — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In comparison, Phase One lasted six movies, Phase Two lasted six movies, and Phase Three lasted 11 movies. So this phase had fewer movies, but it also had all those TV shows, so it’s sort of a wash. The major difference between Phase Three and Phase Four: Unless Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is very different than we expect, there won’t be a huge storyline-ending capper to the phase.

But that makes sense, as there is essentially no break before Marvel launches right into Phase Five, which will include previously announced movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, previously announced TV shows like Secret Invasion, Echo, and Ironheart, and brand-new projects that Marvel just announced at Comic-Con like Captain America 4 — officially called Captain America: New World Order.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to premiere exclusively in theaters on November 11, 2022. There’s lots more news out of Comic-Con, which you can find right here.

The Franchises With the Most Bad Movies Usually, when a franchise gets bad, that’s the beginning of the end. But some film series are too successful to ever truly die.