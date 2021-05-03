Marvel Reveals Full Phase Four Movie Slate

You can now add the next ten Marvel movies to your calendars.

As part of a teaser designed to “celebrate the movies,” featuring clips from elated audiences’ reactions to the end of Avengers: Endgame and a stirring voiceover from late Marvel great Stan Lee, the company also locked in the movie side of Phase Four of their cinematic universe. Obviously, the titles that are coming out in the next few months were already widely known. Some of the later ones, though, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, are getting release dates for the first time. (See you in the summer of 2023, Teenage Groot!)

Marvel also revealed the official titles of several of those films, like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels (formerly Captain Marvel 2). The confirmed release dates will take us through the middle of 2023. (Yep, Marvel has ten movies coming out in the next two years — and that’s on top of their Disney+ TV series like Loki and Ms. Marvel. They are making up for lost time in a big way.)

Here’s the new full lineup of MCU Phase Four movies:

The teaser ended with an undated title card for Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie, suggesting it’s closer to fruition than we might have realized. You can watch Marvel’s new “celebrate the movies” trailer below. See you at the movies.

Gallery — Every Marvel Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best: