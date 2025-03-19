Is Marvel Hiding a Secret X-Men Movie?

In the last few years, Marvel has reportedly dropped several sequels they were planning to make, like a second movie for Eternals, another film for Ant-Man, as well as second seasons for She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight. Remember Armor Wars? That project was announced years ago — and it’s still stuck in development hell. Who knows if it will ever come out.

But Marvel also has two unrevealed and untitled “secret” movies on their release calendar that are due to release in the next 18 months; one is scheduled for February 13, 2026, and the other for November 6, 2026. So what are these projects? In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we’ll tell you everything we know about the MCU’s future projects and tell you why we think they are actually releasing a secret X-Men movie next year. Click below to see it all:

