How Marvel’s Post-Credits Scenes Are Setting Up ‘Secret Wars’

Clearly after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the subsequent firing of Jonathan Majors, Marvel is in a state of flux. Still if you look at the post-credits scenes from various Marvel Cinematic Universe properties over the last few years, you can still see a clear pattern emerging. And it points to Marvel gradually developing the groundwork for their next big series of Avengers sequels.

Remember: It’s already been five years since the last Avengers movie. And we’re supposed to get an untitled fifth Avengers movie, and then a Secret Wars film in the years ahead. But all of these unresolved teases all suggest there may be a trilogy of Avengers movies in the works.

In our latest video, we break down all of the MCU Phase Five teases, from both movies and the Disney+ TV series, to see what they have in common, and how they could add up to a new series of Avengers sequels.

