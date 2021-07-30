Marvel Shares New ‘Shang-Chi’ Featurette About Destiny

Marvel has shared a new featurette in advance of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The teaser clip promises plenty of action-packed fight sequences as well as a strong lead performance from Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience). Liu is joined by Awkwafina as Katy and Tony Leung as Wenwu.

Check out the two-minute video below, which reveals key character and plot information for the upcoming MCU film:

The clip begins with Marvel head Kevin Feige giving us a bit of background on the Ten Rings. The story takes us all the way back to the beginning of the MCU, when Tony Stark was fashioning weapons for the organization in the original Iron Man. Feige then states that Shang-Chi is a character that Marvel Studios has always wanted to bring to the screen.

In the comics, Shang-Chi's father is a man named Fu Manchu. But in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi is the son of the MCU original character Wenwu, also known as the Mandarin. The film will explore Shang-Chi's complicated relationship to his father's villainous past, and his efforts to separate himself from that legacy and create a new destiny.

In the featurette, we also hear from Liu himself, who excitedly talks about his starring role. He shares that he wanted to play Shang-Chi so bad, he tweeted Marvel asking to play the character. Well, it worked, and now Liu is the first Asian actor to play a superhero in the MCU. “He’s so intense as this character,” says Awkwafina, who plays Shang-Chi's longtime friend. “Shang-Chi was made for Simu, and I can feel his passion for it.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters on September 3.

