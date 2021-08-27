Is Marvel Building a Space Avengers Team?

How do you top Avengers: Endgame, a movie with the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe facing Thanos for control of the Infinity Stones? Marvel actually has plenty of big villains who could give Thanos a run for his money — but most of them come from outer space, like Galactus and Annihilus. And with so many upcoming Marvel movies also set in space, from Thor: Love and Thunder to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we’re beginning to suspect that at some point soon, Marvel is going to introduce a whole new team of Space Avengers. (Or “Avengers! In! Spaaaaaaace!” if you prefer.)

Our latest Marvel video explores this theory. It looks at the characters we know are definitely appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians Vol. 3, and looks at the other characters Marvel still has waiting to premiere in upcoming films — including some from their Fox acquisition, like Galactus and the Silver Surfer. See our guesses for how this Space Avengers squad could turn out below:

If you liked that video on the arrival of the Space Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out more of our videos below, including some of the interesting subtext in Marvel’s What If...? Episode 3, why Thor: Ragnarok is one of the best MCU movies, and how Thor’s vision from Avengers: Age of Ultron came true in Avengers: Infinity War. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 6, 2022.

