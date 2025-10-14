Everything Marvel TV Teased at New York Comic-Con

Marvel teased a slew of upcoming TV projects for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at New York Comic-Con 2025. They hyped the returns of animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men ’97 (shouldn’t that be X-Men ’98?), and showed teasers for Wonder Man, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

The ScreenCrush team was in the room for all these teasers, some of which have yet to appear online. So we’ll tell you what we saw — including the return of Ultron and the MCU debuts of Paladin and Speed from the Young Avengers — and what it all means for the future of the MCU. Plus, we’ll discuss what they showed from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and the little slip Charlie Cox might have made that suggests he is going to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Watch our full trailer breakdown below:

The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday , is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

