‘Marvel’s 616’ Will Be Available on November 20 On Disney Plus

Marvel fans, you’re in luck. A new documentary series about the comic book giant is headed to Disney+ later this November, titled Marvel’s 616. The show will cover an extensive variety of topics, from the innovative artists behind the comics to the “forgotten” characters of Marvel. If you enjoyed some of the more niche panels of Comic-Con@Home, then Marvel’s 616 will be right up your alley.

According to Marvel’s official website, the docuseries will showcase the “intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe.” Each episode will be directed by a different filmmaker, so every installment will offer a unique perspective. Disney+ has already released a sneak peek at Episode 2 of the series, “Higher, Further Faster,” helmed by actor/director Gillian Jacobs. The episode highlights the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, who worked for female representation and inclusion in their stories. The clip specifically shines a light on Ms. Marvel, the first Muslim superhero to get her own comic series:

A lot of information is packed into the three-minute featurette, including firsthand interviews with members of the Marvel team. It’s basically a crash course in Marvel history that you can take from home. The timing of Marvel’s 616 couldn’t be any better, either. As The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision have both been pushed to next year due to COVID-19, this little piece of Marvel entertainment will tide us over.

Marvel’s 616 premieres exclusively on Disney+ on November 20.