Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ TV Series Finds Head Writer

The upcoming Marvel-Disney+ series Ironheart will move forward with Chinaka Hodge as head writer, as reported by Variety. Hodge is a screenwriter, poet, playwright, and educator with a strong background in TV writing. Her credits include the Apple reboot of Amazing Stories and TNT’s series adaptation of Snowpiercer.

Ironheart will focus on the Marvel character Riri Williams, who will be played by Dominique Thorne. Like Iron Man, Williams is an inventor who fashions a high-tech suit of armor that makes her a force to be reckoned with.

Her first appearance in the Marvel Comics was back in 2016, where she arrived as a brilliant 15-year-old M.I.T. student who reverse engineered Iron Man’s armor to create a suit for herself. Tony Stark eventually gives her his approval, encouraging Williams to pursue the life of a superhero. Marvel comics writer Brian Michael Bendis once described Williams as “the most modern version of a superhero or superheroine story” he had ever written.

There are a few other shows in the works at Marvel and Disney+ with diverse leads. Ms. Marvel, helmed by Bisha K. Ali, will star newcomer Iman Vellani, while Jessica Gao’s She-Hulk series will feature Tatiana Maslani in the titular role. While this news of Ironheart’s addition of Hodge to the creative team is exciting, we're still a long way off from seeing the series on the small screen. Until then, we can look forward to Loki hitting the platform on June 11, 2021.

