This July, the streaming service will premiere what’s being described as a “sequel series” to the classic toy and cartoon line, Masters of the Universe. The new show, titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation, was produced by Kevin Smith, who helped write the new series.

Smith has worked in animation before (we’ll never forget you, Clerks: The Animated Series), but this is decidedly a different sort of thing. As the first ten images released by Netflix indicate, this new show will be very faithful to the designs of the old Mattel toys, while updating them for a modern audience. Check out the new character designs below:

The show’s impressive voice cast includes Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, and Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena. Supergirl’s Chris Wood plays He-Man and his scrawny alter ego, Prince Adam. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Smith explained how this new Masters of the Universe is different than the old Saturday morning cartoon show of the 1980s:

We get to see [He-Man and Skeletor] engage not just in clashing swords, but in far deeper conversations than we've ever seen them before. It's not just simply like these two dudes [He-Man and Skeletor] have been trying to beat each other up for decades. We get to tell stories of abuse. We get to kind of tell stories of isolation, grief. We use these characters as long as they've been around — and most people consider them toys or action figures — to tell insanely human stories set in a very inhuman world.

The first five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation premieres on Netflix on July 23.